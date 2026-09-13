Chase Mason scores 4 TDs and South Dakota State downs New Haven 57-14

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Chase Mason threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score as South Dakota State beat New Haven 57-14 on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits (2-1), ranked No. 2 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, scored 33 points in the second quarter to take a 36-0 lead into the break.

Mason completed 12 of 18 passes and scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter. He later threw touchdown passes of 25 yards to Coleman Kuntz and 24 yards to Greyton Gannon before halftime.

Mason connected with Gannon again for a 29-yard touchdown early in the third quarter. Gannon finished with three catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns.

James Basinger rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns on six carries, scoring on runs of 27 and 55 yards.

South Dakota State rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry. The Jackrabbits finished with 512 total yards.

New Haven (1-2) was held scoreless through three quarters before Jake Tripptree threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to LaSalle Rose Jr. Jason Champagne added a 49-yard touchdown run.

Up next

South Dakota State: Hosts Youngstown State next Saturday.

New Haven: Plays Brown at home next Saturday. ___

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