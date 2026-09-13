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Veltkamp throws 5 TD passes and Rogers kicks 60-yard FG to help Florida Atlantic beat Navy 38-30

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By AP News

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Caden Veltkamp threw five touchdown passes for Florida Atlantic, Collin Rogers kicked a program-record 60-yard field goal just before halftime, and the Owls held off Navy for a 38-30 victory on Saturday night in an American Conference opener.

Veltkamp hit Easton Messer with a 76-yard touchdown pass in the opening minute of the game. Navy answered with Braxton Woodson’s 48-yard touchdown run before the Owls scored the next 31 points, including Rogers’ 60-yarder, for a 38-7 lead with 2:39 left to play in the third quarter.

Jackson Gutierrez then threw a pair of touchdown passes for Navy, and with a safety, pulled the Midshipmen within 38-22. Gutierrez broke loose on a 49-yard touchdown run with 1:46 remaining, but the Owls recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal it.

Veltkamp was 27-of-32 passing for 386 yards. Messer caught two touchdown passes and finished with eight receptions for 179 yards. Kelby Valsin added eight catches for 115 yards and a score. Dominique Henry and AJ Johnson also had TD catches for Florida Atlantic (1-1, 1-0).

Gutierrez completed 6 of 12 passes for 100 yards for Navy (1-0, 0-1). Woodson was 3-of-11 passing for 47 yards with an interception. The pair combined for 19 carries and 171 yards with two touchdown runs.

Up next

Navy: At UAB on Sep. 25.

Florida Atlantic: Hosts Florida International on Saturday.

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