Weaver to Clark connection nets 2TDs and San Jose St. fends off Cal Poly upset bid in 30-20 win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Luke Weaver threw two of his three touchdowns to receiver Carson Clark and San Jose State used the fourth quarter to pull away from FCS-member Cal Poly for a 30-20 win on Saturday night.

Trajan Sinatra — who finished 3 of 5 in field goals — broke a 20-all tie three minutes into the fourth quarter. The Trojans clinched the win when Weaver threw a 41-yard score to Clark with 7:20 left.

The Spartans’ (2-1) defense stymied Cal Poly (2-1) from there, holding the Mustangs to 98 yards in 21 plays with two of three drives ending in an interception by Caleb Womak and a turnover on downs. Cal Poly’s final drive ended when time expired.

Jabari Bates ran for 163 yards on 27 carries for San Jose State.

The Mustangs took their lone lead when they started the game with an 11-play, 75-yard drive for a 6-0 lead, followed a missed point-after attempt.

Cal Poly’s Anthony Grigsby threw for 249 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted twice.

Up next

Cal Poly: Hosts San Diego on Saturday.

San Jose St: At home against Fresno State on Saturday.

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