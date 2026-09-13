EJ Colson Jr. throws 4 TD passes, runs for score in UTEP’s 51-10 victory over Texas Southern

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — EJ Colson Jr. threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score and UTEP breezed to a 51-10 victory over FCS-member Texas Southern on Saturday night.

Colson completed 14 of 21 passes for 239 yards for UTEP (1-1) in its home opener. He added 49 yards on 12 rushes.

Colson and Kam Thomas connected for an 83-yard touchdown on UTEP’s first play from scrimmage and the Miners (1-1) grabbed a 7-0 lead.

Athean Renfro Jr. answered with a 16-yard touchdown run at the end of a 12-play drive to pull Texas Southern (1-2) even after the first quarter.

The Tigers took a 10-7 lead on Miguel Arana III’s 43-yard field goal, but Colson followed with a 3-yard touchdown run and a 13-yard scoring toss to Cash Cheeks for a 21-10 halftime advantage.

Cheeks picked up a fumble by Miners receiver Jeremiah Nash — after a 29-yard reception — and ran for a touchdown early in the third. Colson hit Cheeks for a 13-yard score less than two minutes later, and Tavorus Jones tacked on a 33-yard touchdown run for a 42-10 advantage heading to the final quarter. Jones finished with 104 yards on 16 carries.

Carlos Arreola had a 35-yard field goal and Raymond Moore III scored on a 79-yard run to cap the scoring with 48 seconds remaining.

Cam’Ron McCoy passed for 85 yards with an interception for Texas Southern as the Tigers managed just 211 yards of offense while surrendering 491.

Up next

Texas Southern: At Alcorn State on Sept. 26.

UTEP: At Michigan on Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.