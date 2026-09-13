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Kaminski throws 3 TD passes, Langama adds 99-yard KOR, North Dakota beats Portland State 47-23

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By AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerry Kaminski was 21-of-29 passing for 336 yards and three touchdowns, Charles Langama returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score and North Dakota beat Portland State 47-23 on Saturday night.

North Dakota (3-0), ranked No. 6 in the Stats Perform FCS top 25, had 627 total yards.

Kaminski threw touchdown passes of 11 yards to Mason South and 1 yard to Tray Kuntz that made it 14-0 with 4:01 to go in the first quarter. Kaminski connected with Korey Tai for a 74-yard touchdown to cap a four-play, 99-yard drive that gave the Fighting Hawks a 24-point lead early in the fourth.

Tanner Beaman caught a 7-yard TD pass from Gabe Downing and Bo Gionet hit Beaman for the 2-point conversion to cut Portland State’s deficit to 17-8 with 4:14 left until halftime.

Langama caught the ensuing kickoff near the right hash mark at the 1, worked up field and ran through two would-be tackles as he bent it toward the left sideline and raced to the end zone.

After Luke Silvernale’s 55-yard punt gave Portland State possession deep in its own territory, Naill Raby was stopped for a 1-yard loss and a false start penalty pinned the Vikings inside the 1. Kylyn Macklin and Ethan Boll tackled Raby in the end zone for a safety that made it 26-8 with 26 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Downing was 23-of-39 passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns.

Up next

North Dakota: Visits Nebraska next Saturday.

Portland State: Plays Friday at No. 6 Oregon.

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