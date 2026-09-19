Nick Minicucci connects with Sean Wilson for 185 yards, 2 TDs as Delaware beats CCU 22-14

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nick Minicucci threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns, with 185 yards and two scores going to Sean Wilson, and Delaware beat Coastal Carolina 22-14 on Saturday in the first meeting between the programs.

Delaware’s special teams unit came up with a key play with 8:27 left in the fourth quarter when a punt ricocheted off a CCU returner, and Colin Gallagher recovered it. One play later, Wilson made a leaping catch in the endzone on a 36-yard toss from Minicucci to extend their lead to 22-14.

CCU then used nine plays to get into the red zone, but AJ Graham broke up a pass at the goal line on fourth down as Delaware took over possession and ran out the clock.

Minicucci was 24 of 32, and Wilson made nine catches for Delaware (2-1), which was coming off a 35-26 loss to Vanderbilt. Wilson’s first touchdown came on a flea-flicker from Minicucci for a 40-yard score.

Deuce Bailey threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns for Coastal Carolina (1-2), which beat Fordham 45-7 last week.

CCU was called for a roughing-the-kicker penalty with 35 seconds left in the first half, and Jo Silver converted the two-point conversion to give Delaware a 15-14 lead at the break.

Up next

Coastal Carolina: Returns home to play Liberty on Thursday.

Delaware: Plays at No. 25 Virginia next Saturday.

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