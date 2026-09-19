Pat McQuaide’s late TD pass to Ja’briel Mace gives Villanova a 20-16 win over Long Island

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Pat McQuaide connected with Ja’briel Mace on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 1:08 to play to lift Villanova to a 20-16 win over Long Island University on Saturday.

McQuaide directed an eight-play, 85-yard drive after Will Johnson had given the Sharks the lead with a 29-yard field goal with 2:44 remaining. On LIU’s first play after the Wildcats’ touchdown, Ethan Greenwood was intercepted by Jamie Tyson.

Mace also scored on a 20-yard run early in the third quarter for a 10-3 lead. LIU (0-4) tied the game at 13 in the fourth on Braylon Vincent’s 50-yard pick-6.

McQuaide passed for 223 yards to go with his touchdown and interception for the Wildcats (2-2), ranked No. 22 in the Stats Perform poll. Mace rushed for 97 yards on 14 carries and had 35 yards receiving. Brandon Binkowski caught six passes for 113 yards.

Greenwood was intercepted twice but rushed for 142 yards on 26 carries.

Villanova has won 21 straight regular-season nonconference Football Championship Subdivision games since a loss to Penn in 2015.

Up next

Villanova: Home against Colgate in a Patriot League matchup next Saturday.

LIU: At Florida International next Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here