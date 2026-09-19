North Carolina leads Clemson 17-15 in fourth quarter in game delayed by lightning

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Billy Edwards Jr. has thrown for 105 yards and a touchdown, Benjamin Hall has run for 126 yards and has a TD reception as North Carolina leads Clemson 17-15 with 8:11 remaining in the fourth quarter in a game delayed by lightning in the area.

When the game resumes the Tar Heels will have a second-and-goal at the Clemson 7.

Clemson freshman Tait Reynolds, making his first career start at quarterback, has completed 19 of 28 passes for 201 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

It is the ACC season opener for both teams.

It is the third straight Clemson game that has been delayed by weather. No rain has fallen at Memorial Stadium and the sun is shining.

North Carolina (2-0) jumped out to a 17-3 lead behind a 3-yard touchdown run by Demon June and a 15-yard TD pass from Edwards to Hall before Clemson’s Nolan Hauser added a field goal to close out the first half.

Clemson (1-1) closed the gap to two in the third quarter when Hauser connected on his third field goal of the game and Reynolds found Christian Bentancur for a 27-yard strike for his first career TD pass. However, the 2-point conversion attempt that would have tied the game failed when Bryant Wesco’s pass attempt to T.J. Moore failed off a trick play.

Reynolds had gone 24 drives (excluding kneeldowns) to open his career without leading a touchdown.

North Carolina came into the game after a tulmultous week in which defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, the son of head coach Bill Belichick, resigned from his position as the school concludes a probe into its football program. That made him the second high-profile resignation amid the probe, the other being general manager Michael Lombardi earlier this month.

Things have been rough in Clemson, too.

Dabo Swinney’s job security has been questioned after the Tigers were thrashed 51-10 in their season opener by then-No. 11 LSU and managed only one touchdown against Georgia Southern in a 22-7 win last week.

Up next

Clemson: The Tigers head out West to face California on Friday night.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels have a bye next weekend before hosting No. 3 Notre Dame on Oct. 3.

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By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer