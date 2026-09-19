Harvard capitalizes on 3 takeaways to beat New Hampshire 31-7 in season opener

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Nate Bailey scored two touchdowns in the final minute of the first half and Harvard capitalized on three takeaways to beat New Hampshire 31-7 on Saturday.

Harvard, the three-time defending Ivy League champion, opened its season ranked No. 25 in the Stats Perform poll against fellow 2025 playoff participant New Hampshire.

The Crimson pulled away late in the second quarter with 14 quick points.

Bailey gave Harvard a 14-7 lead with 53 seconds left in the first half on a 23-yard reverse. Then DJ Thomas intercepted a pass along the sideline and returned it 30 yards, leading to Bailey’s 13-yard touchdown grab on the next play to make it 21-7 with 18 seconds left.

Xaden Benson intercepted a deep pass in the endzone midway through the third quarter to keep Harvard’s two-touchdown lead. The Crimson settled for a short field goal following a 13-play drive and Xaviah Bascon scored on a 1-yard run with 8:48 left in the fourth.

Charlie Smith threw for 71 yards and a touchdown for Harvard (1-0). Bascon finished with 51 yards rushing.

Brooks Bentley was intercepted two times for New Hampshire (1-3). He finished 18 of 37 for 186 yards and added a 1-yard touchdown run.

Up next

Harvard: At Brown on Friday.

New Hampshire: At Sacred Heart next Saturday.

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