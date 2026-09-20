Big plays late push No. 23 Louisville past No. 16 SMU, 41-31

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Keyjuan Brown ran for a career-high 163 yards and a pair of long touchdowns to guide No. 23 Louisville to a 41-31 victory over 16th-ranked SMU on Saturday.

The teams preseason media picks to finish second (SMU) and third (Louisville) in the Atlantic Coast Conference put on a back-and-forth affair, trading the lead eight times before the Cardinals sealed it on Isaac Brown’s 27-yard touchdown with 5:32 remaining to finish the scoring.

The Cardinals (2-1, 1-0 ACC) then stripped SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings of the ball just before the goal line on the Mustangs’ ensuing drive, turning what would have been a 19-yard touchdown into a touchback as the ball rolled out of the end zone with 2:43 remaining.

Louisville’s Lincoln Kienholz threw for 177 yards on 14-for-23 passing. He threw for two scores and added another on the ground as Louisville amassed 442 yards of offense.

Trailing 17-14 at halftime, Louisville regained the lead in the opening minute of the third quarter on Keyjuan Brown’s 58-yard run. His 53-yarder with 10:02 left put the Cardinals ahead for good, 35-31.

Kendrick Raphael rushed for a career-best 197 yards and tied a personal high with three scores to lead the Mustangs (2-1, 1-1). His 12-yard touchdown run with 11:33 left put SMU ahead 31-28.

Jennings completed 24 of 35 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown, but he also threw a pair of interceptions.

The Takeaway

SMU: The Mustangs had 479 yards, but several mistakes cost them dearly. Louisville stopped them twice on fourth down. SMU also lost the turnover battle 3-0.

Louisville: The Cardinals’ running game wasn’t nonexistent in their first two games of the season, but it lacked the big-play explosiveness it had shown in recent seasons. That finally emerged in the second half thanks to the three long scores by the Browns, allowing Louisville to get its fifth victory over a ranked foe in four seasons under Jeff Brohm.

Up next

SMU hosts Missouri State next Saturday.

Louisville hosts Wake Forest next Saturday.

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By STEVE BITTENBENDER

Associated Press