Brandon throws for a TD, runs for another to lead No. 15 Tennessee over Kennesaw State 42-9

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Faizon Brandon threw for 178 yards and one touchdown and ran for another to lead No. 15 Tennessee to a 42-9 win over Kennesaw State on Saturday night.

Daune Morris rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown for the Volunteers (3-0) on a night when DeSean Bishop was slowed with an injury in the second quarter and Javin Gordon and Justin Baker were unavailable with injuries. Morris had the game’s most explosive play, a 42-yard touchdown run.

Rickie Collins threw for 189 yards for the Owls (1-2), who are coached by Jerry Mack, a former Tennessee assistant under Josh Heupel.

Tennessee lacked continuity in the first half, leading just 21-3 at the break. Bishop had a three-yard rushing TD, but left with what looked like a lower-body injury in the second quarter.

He returned in the third quarter. Braylon Staley caught a 13-yard scoring pass from Brandon. Kennesaw State generated just 126 yards of offense in the first 30 minutes.

The takeaway

Kennesaw State: This isn’t the same Kennesaw State team that won 10 games and played Western Michigan in the Myrtle Beach Bowl last season. The Owls are hoping to use the lopsided loss to Tennessee to help jump-start the rest of its season. They can be assured they won’t face a tougher opponent the rest of the way.

Tennessee: The Vols are in desperate need of experience at the tight end position. Coming into the season, Ethan Davis was the only tight end who knew is way around the Tennessee offense in game situations.

He went down with a season-ending knee injury in last week’s win at Georgia Tech. That leaves sophomore DaSaahn Brame, South Alabama senior transfer Trent Thomas and other newcomers to fill the gap. Several different combinations of tight ends were used against the Owls to find something that can work.

Up next

Kennesaw State: The Owls play at Arkansas State next Saturday.

Tennessee: No. 1 Texas plays at Tennessee next Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here

By AL LESAR

Associated Press