Grunkemeyer’s sharp start helps Virginia Tech beat Maryland 35-26, snapping Terps’ nonconference run

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns, and Virginia Tech held off Maryland 35-26 on Saturday night, snapping the Terrapins’ 20-game nonconference winning streak.

It was the first test against a Power Four opponent for the Hokies (3-0) under new coach James Franklin, and they led from the start. Virginia Tech scored touchdowns on five of its first six possessions, taking a 35-14 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Maryland’s Malik Washington threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns, but a pair of missed 2-point conversions in the fourth kept the Terrapins (2-1) from pulling within one score.

Grunkemeyer opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Luke Reynolds on the game’s first possession. Then on third-and-goal from the 18, Grunkemeyer was able to escape the pocket and run for a TD.

Iverson Howard scored on a 2-yard run for Maryland, but a 49-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Virginia Tech’s Jeffrey Overton Jr. made it 20-7 with 9:14 left in the half.

Washington threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Chris Durr Jr. with 2:11 remaining in the second quarter, only for the Hokies to march 75 yards for a touchdown. Grunkemeyer’s 2-yard pass to Ja’Ricous Hairston made it 27-14 at the half.

Virginia Tech went 8 of 9 on third down and gained 302 total yards in the half.

Overton scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter. Washington threw scoring passes of 2 yards to Dorian Fleming and 13 yards to Durr in the fourth.

The takeaway

Virginia Tech: Can the Hokies contend in the ACC in Franklin’s first year? Grunkemeyer has certainly looked comfortable so far, and Virginia Tech was well prepared offensively in its first road game of the season.

Maryland: Winning nonconference games in September was one thing the Terps had done consistently well of late, but now that claim is no longer valid. It was an all-too-familiar sight at Maryland: A sellout crowd was fired up at the start, but by the fourth quarter many in the student section had left.

Up next

Virginia Tech: At Boston College next Saturday.

Maryland: Hosts UCLA on Saturday.

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By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer