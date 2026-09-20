Williams’ 3 passing TDs and Jones’ kickoff-return TD send Tulsa over East Texas A&M 42-0

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Dexter Williams II threw for 164 yards and three touchdowns, Trequan Jones had a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown, and Tulsa rolled past East Texas A&M 42-0 on Saturday.

The Golden Hurricane (3-0) had their best offensive performance of the season, scoring touchdowns on five of their 12 drives.

Williams II connected with Oran Singleton on a 27-yard touchdown pass on Tulsa’s first drive, and also opened the second quarter with a 24-yard throw to Donnell Gee Jr.

The Tulsa defense forced seven punts, two turnovers on downs, and a missed field goal. The Golden Hurricane had not shut out an opponent since Oct. 26, 2002, a 20-0 win over UTEP.

Zane Woodham, Sam Stone, and Thomas Davis each had one sack, Carter Langenderfer had an interception, and Chris Thompson Jr. led with eight tackles.

Jones opened the second half with his 98-yard kickoff return, and Damari Alston ran it in from 19 yards later in the third.

Jackson Shockley grabbed a 22-yard touchdown, and Seth Davis broke free for a 51-yard score inside the two-minute timeout to round out the scoring.

Davis finished with 90 rushing yards on nine carries.

Major McBride paced the Lions (1-3) with 53 rushing yards on 10 attempts, and Quay Middlebrooks had 49 yards on 10 carries.

Up next

East Texas A&M: at McNeese State next Saturday.

Tulsa: at Arkansas next Saturday.

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