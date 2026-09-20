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Trinidad Chambliss leads No. 8 Mississippi past No. 7 LSU 32-24 in Lane Kiffin’s return to Ole Miss

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By AP News
LSU Mississippi Football

LSU Mississippi Football

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OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Lane Kiffin’s new team at LSU couldn’t deny Trinidad Chambliss — the quarterback Kiffin helped transform into a star after recruiting him from a Division II program to Mississippi last year.

Chambliss passed for 363 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a tiebreaking score in the fourth quarter, and No. 8 Ole Miss delighted a crowd that was already revved up about Kiffin’s return, beating the seventh-ranked Tigers 32-24 on Saturday night.

LSU stormed back from a 24-7 halftime deficit to tie the game before Chambliss engineered a 75-yard touchdown drive without the services of top running back Kewan Lacy, who left the game with an injured left shoulder.

Chambliss faked a handoff and ran 14 yards against the grain, outracing LSU safety Ty Benefield to the pylon, and Ole Miss (3-0, 1-0 SEC) added a 2-point conversion to take an eight-point lead with 6:14 to go.

LSU answered by driving 69 yards to the Ole Miss 6 before Sam Leavitt missed open tight end Zach Grace along the goal line with a third-down pass, and then had his fourth-down pass deflected off the helmet of defensive end Kam Franklin. Jaylon Braxton intercepted the ball in the end zone to seal it.

Leavitt passed for 153 yards and a touchdown and ran for 63 yards and a score for LSU (2-1, 0-1).

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By BRETT MARTEL
AP Sports Writer

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