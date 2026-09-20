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Pennington, Stone lead Northern Arizona over Utah Tech 35-23

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By AP News

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Ty Pennington threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another; Kenveon Stone had two touchdown runs, and Northern Arizona beat Utah Tech 35-23 on Saturday night.

Utah Tech never led but pulled to 28-23 when Bronson Barben threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Ace Chatman with 7:03 left. Northern Arizona answered on the next series when Stone broke loose on a 33-yard touchdown run with 3:39 remaining. The Lumberjacks forced a three-and-out and then ran out the clock.

Pennington was 18-of-27 passing for 311 yards with one interception. He opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jeter Purdy in the first quarter, and his 63-yard touchdown pass to Darius Haskin stretched the Lumberjacks’ lead to 21-7 early in the third.

Stone had 11 carries for 90 yards rushing that included an 8-yard scoring run in the second quarter.

Myseth Currie had five receptions for 117 yards for Northern Arizona (3-1, 2-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 20 in the Stats Perform Top 25 poll.

Barben completed 16 of 32 passes for 143 yards and threw a touchdown and an interception for Utah Tech (0-4, 0-3). Chatman had a 15-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and finished with 110 yards rushing. Brady Sorenson had a 35-yard pick-6 for the Trailblazers.

Up next

Northern Arizona: At Montana State on Saturday to face the defending Football Championship Subdivision champions.

Utah Tech: At Northern Colorado on Saturday.

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