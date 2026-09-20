Zach Jones returns 2 punts for scores to help UC Davis rout Stetson 45-7

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Zach Jones returned two punts for touchdowns, Treynor Cleeland threw a pair of touchdown passes, and UC Davis cruised to a 45-7 victory over Stetson on Saturday night.

Jones is the first player at UC Davis (3-1), which is ranked No. 11 in the Stats Perform Top 25 poll, with two punt returns for touchdowns.

Cleeland finished 26-of-37 passing for 331 yards. Samuel Gbatu Jr. made 10 catches for 172 yards with a score for UC Davis.

Jordan Fisher capped the Aggies’ first drive with a 6-yard touchdown run, and Cleeland connected with Gbatu on a 46-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 late in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Jones returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown and Edward Khutsishvili’s 19-yard touchdown catch stretched the lead to 28-0 at halftime. Jones’ 61-yard punt return for a score made it 38-0 late in the third.

Thomas Von Grote was 22-of-39 passing for 219 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Anthony Benzija in the fourth quarter for the Hatters.

Up next

Stetson: Hosts Marist on Oct. 3.

UC Davis: At home against Montana on Saturday.

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