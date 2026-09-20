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Coleman throws 2 TD passes and James Madison tops San Diego State 26-13

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By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Camden Coleman threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns and James Madison made its early lead stand up to beat San Diego State 26-13 on Saturday night.

Coleman and the Dukes’ (3-0) offense went on a six-play, 75-yard drive that ended when he ran it in from the 4 on the game’s opening drive.

Morgan Suarez kicked a 46-yard field goal eight minutes later and added one from 32 yards to start the second quarter for a 13-0 advantage.

With 30 seconds left before halftime, Coleman threw a 7-yard touchdown to Cole Keller and it was 19-0 before the two-point conversion attempt failed.

Javion Kinnard put the Aztecs (1-2) on the board when he crashed in from the 3 for the only score in the third quarter. Coleman closed out James Madison’s scoring with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Keller with 12:54 left to play.

Jayden Denegal threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Acevedo to get San Diego State within 26-13 after the failed two-point attempt.

Kinnard ran for 181 yards on 33 carries and a touchdown and caught for passes for 70 yards for the Aztecs.

Up next

James Madison: Travels to face Old Dominion on Saturday.

San Diego State: Heads to Ohio to play Toledo on Saturday.

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