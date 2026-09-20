Manaki Watanabe kicks 4 field goals as Fresno State pulls away for 26-10 victory over San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Manaki Watanabe kicked four field goals and Jordan Malau’ulu’s 68-yard punt return set up Fresno State’s first touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 26-10 victory over San Jose State on Saturday night.

Trajan Sinatra’s 45-yard field goal staked San Jose State (2-2) to 3-0 lead after one quarter.

Watanabe kicked 52- and 51-yard field goals in the second quarter and Fresno State (2-1) took a 6-3 lead into halftime.

Ethan Tierney picked off a Luke Weaver pass in the end zone with 16 seconds left to keep the Bulldogs in front. Tierney added another in the second half as Weaver was intercepted four times.

Malau’ulu’s 68-yard punt return set up Jayden Mandal’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Freeman two plays later, and the Bulldogs took a 13-3 lead three minutes into the third quarter.

Weaver finished off a 15-play, 92-yard drive with a 1-yard scoring toss to Carson Clark to cut the Spartans’ deficit to three with 12:36 remaining.

Watanabe kicked 44- and 40-yard field goals — the second one with 1:54 left for a two-score lead.

Bryson Donelson added a 36-yard touchdown run with 1:09 to go after the Spartans turned the ball over on downs.

Mandal completed 15 of 29 passes for 186 yards. Freeman had six receptions for 95 yards.

Weaver totaled 244 yards on 21-for-38 passing for San Jose State. Anthony Ivey had seven catches for 150 yards, and Jabari Bates led all rushers with 94 yards on 19 carries.

Up next

Fresno State: Hosts Rice on Saturday.

San Jose State: At Hawaii on Oct. 3.

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