Jerry Kaminski accounts for every North Dakota TD in 42-35 win over Indiana State in MVFC opener

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jerry Kaminski threw four touchdown passes and ran for two scores as North Dakota held off Indiana State 42-35 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener on Saturday.

Kaminski’s 39-yard pass over the middle to Cameron Weir put the Fighting Hawks up 42-21 with 9:21 to play in the game, but Brady Allen threw for two quick touchdowns, with the second coming after the Sycamores recovered an onside kick.

With 6:36 to go, Indiana State kicked deep and held the Fighting Hawks to one first down to get the ball back on its 11-yard line with 3:20 to go. The Sycamores got one first down before turning the ball over on downs.

Kaminski was 33-of-48 passing for 381 yards for North Dakota (4-1), ranked seventh in the Stats Perform Football Championship Subdivision poll, and added 76 yards on 18 keepers. North Dakota piled up 520 yards of total offense.

Deng Deng led the Fighting Hawks with 101 yards on six receptions. Weir had a pair of touchdown catches, and Korey Tai and Mason South also found the end zone.

Allen was 18 of 33 for 270 yards and four touchdowns for the Sycamores (2-3). Jayden Reed had two touchdowns among his eight receptions for 129 yards.

Up next

North Dakota: Home against Murray State next Saturday.

Indiana State: At South Dakota next Saturday.

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