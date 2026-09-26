Ashton Daniels, Ousmane Kromah lead Florida State to 34-7 rout of Central Arkansas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ashton Daniels had a pair of touchdown passes, and Ousmane Kromah had two scoring rushes as Florida State was in control from the start of a 34-7 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

Daniels completed 12 of 18 passes for 224 yards. He connected with Duce Robinson on a 29-yard touchdown and later found Jayvan Boggs on a 34-yard touchdown.

Boggs set career highs with six catches and 122 yards for the Seminoles (2-2). The sophomore had six catches for 118 yards total in Florida State’s first three games.

Kromah had 11 carries for 86 yards, including a touchdown of 6 yards and a 1-yard touchdown. Kromah, a sophomore, has five touchdowns and at least one in each game this season.

Jalen Washington had a 2-yard touchdown run for Central Arkansas (2-3). He had 71 yards on 18 carries. Donovyn Omolo completed 15 of 30 passes for 138 yards for the Bears.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell graduated from Central Arkansas, and he and current Bears coach Nathan Brown were teammates for two years in 2004-05.

The takeaway

Central Arkansas: The Bears controlled time of possession (39:12) but were not able to generate much offense. Central Arkansas had just 248 offensive yards, averaging 3.6 yards per play.

Florida State: The Seminoles were balanced on offense, scoring on six of their first seven drives and averaging 8.7 yards per play.

Up next

Central Arkansas has a bye before playing at Abilene Christian on Oct. 10

Florida State hosts Virginia on Oct. 3

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By BOB FERRANTE

Associated Press