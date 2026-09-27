Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
62.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Aiden McCown, Caleb Holmes propel Lamar past Nicholls 49-18 in Cardinals’ Southland opener

Add us as a preferred source
By AP News

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Aiden McCown threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first 2:40 and Caleb Holmes scored on a kickoff return as Lamar thumped Nicholls 49-18 on Saturday in the Cardinals’ Southland Conference opener.

McCown completed 13 of 19 passes for 232 yards with one interception for Lamar (3-1), ranked 15th in the Stats Perform FCS poll. He also ran 56 yards for a score in the fourth quarter and finished with 80 yards on six carries.

Blake Thomas caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from McCown on the fourth play from scrimmage as Lamar needed only 1:16 to take the lead.

The Cardinals defense forced a three-and-out and McCown teamed with Davin Driskell for a 48-yard score five plays later and a 14-0 advantage with 12:20 left in the first quarter.

Ean Rodriguez capped a 10-play drive for Nicholls (with a 3-yard touchdown toss to Ellis Stewart, but Holmes returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards to the end zone and Lamar led 21-7 in the first 10 minutes.

Cam Patterson added an 11-yard touchdown run on the first play following a Nicholls fumble for a 28-7 advantage after one quarter.

Parker Jenkins and LaDamion McDowell had short touchdown runs in the second quarter and Lamar opened up a 42-10 lead by halftime.

Rodriguez totaled 191 yards on 18-for-31 passing with two touchdowns for the Colonels (2-3, 1-1).

Up next

Lamar: Hosts Northwestern State on Oct. 3.

Nicholls: At Houston Christian on Oct. 3.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.