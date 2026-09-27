Aiden McCown, Caleb Holmes propel Lamar past Nicholls 49-18 in Cardinals’ Southland opener

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Aiden McCown threw two of his three touchdown passes in the first 2:40 and Caleb Holmes scored on a kickoff return as Lamar thumped Nicholls 49-18 on Saturday in the Cardinals’ Southland Conference opener.

McCown completed 13 of 19 passes for 232 yards with one interception for Lamar (3-1), ranked 15th in the Stats Perform FCS poll. He also ran 56 yards for a score in the fourth quarter and finished with 80 yards on six carries.

Blake Thomas caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from McCown on the fourth play from scrimmage as Lamar needed only 1:16 to take the lead.

The Cardinals defense forced a three-and-out and McCown teamed with Davin Driskell for a 48-yard score five plays later and a 14-0 advantage with 12:20 left in the first quarter.

Ean Rodriguez capped a 10-play drive for Nicholls (with a 3-yard touchdown toss to Ellis Stewart, but Holmes returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards to the end zone and Lamar led 21-7 in the first 10 minutes.

Cam Patterson added an 11-yard touchdown run on the first play following a Nicholls fumble for a 28-7 advantage after one quarter.

Parker Jenkins and LaDamion McDowell had short touchdown runs in the second quarter and Lamar opened up a 42-10 lead by halftime.

Rodriguez totaled 191 yards on 18-for-31 passing with two touchdowns for the Colonels (2-3, 1-1).

Up next

Lamar: Hosts Northwestern State on Oct. 3.

Nicholls: At Houston Christian on Oct. 3.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.