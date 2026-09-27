Brown has a pair of scores, special teams add a score and Auburn edges Vanderbilt 21-15

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Byrum Brown threw and ran for a touchdown, Cade Carlson recovered a blocked punt for a score and Auburn beat Vanderbilt 21-15 on Saturday.

The Tigers (3-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) bounced back from a home loss to Florida to give coach Alex Golesh his first league win.

Brown completed 18 of 27 passes for 140 yards, including a touchdown to Chas Nimrod, and threw an interception.

Omar Mabson II added 24 yards rushing and turned in the play of the day on special teams: He blocked a punt in the second quarter that Carlson scooped up and returned 10 yards to put the Tigers ahead 14-3.

Jared Curtis completed 22 of 33 passes for 199 yards for Vandy (3-1, 0-1). He also led the team with 18 carries for 46 yards.

The Commodores got field goals from Brock Taylor on their final two possessions, the last coming with 6:26 to play but the Tigers ran out the flock on the ensuing possession

Takeaway

Vanderbilt: Curtis played mostly mistake-free ball in his first-ever career road start. The true freshman went 22 for 33 for 199 yards, with his only turnover coming off a Hail Mary pass to end the first half. Curtis also led the team in rushing, picking up 48 yards on 18 carries.

Auburn: The Tigers win their first SEC game at home in 671 days. Auburn’s defense bounced back, holding Vanderbilt to only 15 points. After giving up 44 points and 495 yards to Florida a week ago, Auburn held the Commodores to 311.

Up next

Vanderbilt: At No. 2 Georgia next Saturday.

Auburn: At No. 14 Tennessee next Saturday.

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HAMPTON LANE

Associated Press