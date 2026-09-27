Virginia bounces back, takes care of business against Delaware with 42-3 win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Quarterback Beau Pribula scored five touchdowns, helping Virginia jump out to a two-score lead on its way to a 42-3 win over Delaware on Saturday night at Scott Stadium.

The Cavaliers (3-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season last week, a neutral-site defeat against West Virginia in Charlotte, dominating the Blue Hens (2-2) on both sides of the ball. Virginia out-gained Delaware 556-160, and Pribula, who connected on his first 11 passes, finished 24 for 28 with 279 yards. He also ran for a fifth score before exiting the game late in the third quarter.

Virginia wide receiver Kam Courtney caught a pair of scoring passes in the second quarter, including a career-long 52-yarder. Rico Flores Jr. had nine receptions for 113 yards and a score, and Da’Shawn Martin opened the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown catch.

Delaware starting quarterback Nick Minicucci left the game late in the second quarter with an apparent right leg injury. He was on crutches on the sideline for the second half. The Blue Hens got 11 tackles and two sacks from linebacker Blake Matthews, as the defense totaled five sacks on the night.

The takeaway

Delaware: The Blue Hens were outclassed in this matchup, and it showed on both sides of the field. Even before Minicucci’s injury, Delaware struggled to move the football against Virginia. Defensively, while fairly successful in selling out to stop the run, the Hens could not slow down the passing attack.

Virginia: The Cavaliers showed a measure of resilience, coming back from a loss with a “take-care-of-business” result against Delaware. The Cavaliers also took a step forward in the timing and explosiveness of their passing game.

Up next

Delaware: The Blue Hens host Liberty on Oct. 2.

Virginia: The Cavaliers visit Florida State on Oct. 3.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

By MIKE BARBER

Associated Press