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Colandrea’s two TD passes and stout defense lifts unbeaten Nebraska past Michigan State, 31-13

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By AP News

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Anthony Colandrea passed for 212 yards and two first-half touchdowns as undefeated Nebraska pulled away to a 31-13 win over mistake-prone Michigan State in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Saturday.

Vincent Genatone scored twice for Nebraska (4-0, 1-0) while Mekhi Nelson rushed for 61 yards and one touchdown. Kwazi Gilmer caught three passes for 63 yards, including a 44-yard score.

“Really fired up for the guys,” Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule said. “It’s a great first step.”

The Cornhuskers’ defense held the Spartans to 252 total yards, recorded six sacks and forced three turnovers.

“We wanted to come out here and make a statement, show everybody who we are,” said defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri, who had two sacks. “This is a big momentum booster for us going into Big Ten play.”

Michigan State’s defense couldn’t come up with a big play to bail out its offense, failing to come up with a sack or turnover.

“You fix the things you can correct,” Spartans coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “We’ve got to take care of the ball.”

Jaziun Patterson rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown for the Spartans (2-2, 0-1). Alessio Milivojevic passed for 208 yards but committed two turnovers.

“I’m pretty mad about it now because I know how hard our offense works,” Milivojevic said. “For me to turn the ball over multiple times and takes sacks like that, it falls on my shoulders.”

Colandrea’s 13-yard scoring pass to Genatone with two seconds left in the first half gave Nebraska a 24-10 halftime lead. Genatone’s 1-yard, fourth-quarter plunge pushed the Cornhuskers’ lead to 31-13.

Edwards injured

Michigan State’s top running back, Cam Edwards, suffered a right leg injury in the first quarter. Edwards was upended near the Spartans’ sideline by defensive back Denny Odem III after a 23-yard pass play. Edwards returned to the field later in the first half on crutches with a large brace covering his knee.

Fitzgerald didn’t have an update on Edwards’ injury afterward, as the senior transfer from UConn will require more testing.

“Just praying for a fast recovery for him,” Milivojevic said. “It’s tough for our team to lose a guy like that.”

The takeaway

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers faced their first test after pounding three overmatched non-conference opponents by a combined score of 139-35. Their stout defense offset a spotty offensive performance — they averaged 3.8 yards per rush and Colandrea converted 55.5% of his passing attempts.

Michigan State: Penalties played a major role in the Spartans’ first-half deficit. A punt block was nullified by a holding penalty, prolonging Nebraska’s first touchdown drive. A personal foul infraction facilitated Nebraska’s second touchdown drive. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty handed the Cornhuskers a first down during their final drive of the half.

Up next

Nebraska: hosts Maryland next Saturday.

Michigan State: visits Wisconsin next Saturday.

___

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By DANA GAURUDER
Associated Press

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