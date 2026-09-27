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White runs for 133 yards, 4 TDs to lead North Texas to 63-14 rout over Houston Christian

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By AP News

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Jahiem White ran for 133 yards and four touchdowns to lead North Texas to a 63-14 rout over Houston Christian on Saturday night.

Tayven Jackson completed 16 of 18 passes for 270 yards with a touchdown for North Texas (2-2). Chaston Ditta and Chris Jimerson Jr. combined for 9-of-10 passing for 130 yards and two touchdowns for the Mean Green.

White scored from 24 and 47 yards in the first quarter to give the Mean Green a 14-0 lead. Cutter Stewart tossed a a 2-yard TD pass to Jett Runion late in the first quarter for Houston Christian and Maddox Kopp added a 26-yard touchdown run to tie it at 14-all early in the second.

White sandwiched a pair of short-yardage scoring runs between Jimerson’s 41-yard touchdown pass to Justin Stevenson, and North Texas took a 35-14 lead into the break.

Jaden Allen’s 34-yard pick-6 stretched the Mean Green’s lead to 56-14 with 14:53 to play.

Stewart completed 9 of 15 passes for 123 yards for Houston Christian (2-3).

Up next

Houston Christian: Hosts Nicholls on Saturday.

North Texas: At Tulsa on Thursday.

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