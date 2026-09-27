Kamario Taylor leads 4th-quarter rally and No. 24 Mississippi State beats No. 19 Missouri 31-24

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Kamario Taylor threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns, including a tiebreaking, 24-yard pass to Sanfrisco Magee with 3:57 remaining, and No. 24 Mississippi State rallied past No. 19 Missouri 31-24 on Saturday night.

Fluff Bothwell rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown and had six catches for 55 yards and another score for the Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference). Anthony Evans III had eight catches for 114 yards, and Magee had two TD receptions.

Taylor, who finished 27 of 38, led the Bulldogs on two long touchdown drives in the first quarter and two more in the fourth. In between, it was all Missouri.

Austin Simmons finished with 295 yards passing and three touchdowns for the Tigers (3-1, 0-1), and Cayden Lee had 11 receptions for 156 yards and two TDs.

Trajen Greco intercepted Taylor midway through the second quarter, and Simmons threw a 9-yard TD pass to Donovan Olugbode to get the Tigers within 14-10.

Simmons connected with Lee for TDs of 21 and 28 yards in the third quarter, the latter giving Missouri a 24-17 advantage.

The teams traded punts before Taylor led a 14-play, 73-yard drive capped by Fluff Bothwell’s 4-yard run to tie it at 24-all. Mississippi State forced another punt to set up the decisive score.

Missouri advanced to the Mississippi State 38 to set up a Hail Mary on the final play. Simmons’ pass was broken up in the end zone by cornerback Kelley Jones.

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