Montana State beats Northern Arizona 28-14, extends win streak to 19 games

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Patrick Duchien threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores, and short-handed Montana State beat Northern Arizona 28-14 on Saturday night in a matchup between two of the top teams in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Montana State (5-0, 2-0 Big Sky Conference), the defending FCS national champion, has won a program-record 19 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak of its kind in Division I (Indiana, 20).

Colson Coon started in place of Adam Jones and had 199 yards rushing on 18 carries for the Bobcats, who are ranked No. 1 in the Stats Perform poll. Jones, who was listed as probable, had one carry — on the first play of the second quarter — for two yards before he limped off the field and did not return.

Montana State quarterback Justin Lamson and receiver Taco Dowler did not play due to injuries.

No. 18 Northern Arizona (3-1, 2-0) lost a fumble on its first possession of the second half, then failed to convert on fourth downs on each of its only three remaining drives. Ty Pennington threw incomplete passes to Myseth Currie on fourth-and-short from the 5 to end back-to-back drives before Byrant Meredith broke up a pass intended for Joey Stout on fourth-and-16 with 33 seconds left.

Duchien, a senior who made his first career start, was 16-of-20 passing for 204 yards with an interception and added 77 yards rushing on nine carries. Freshman Carter Dahlke, who made his first start in Dowler’s absence, had seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Pennington finished 26-of-38 passing for 239 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions and had 72 yards rushing.

Up Next

Northern Arizona: Visits No. 14 Idaho State next Saturday.

Montana State: Plays Friday at Idaho.

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