Jones has 155 yards rushing and a TD, Peters adds pick-6, New Mexico State beats Western Kentucky

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — James Jones had a season-high 155 yards rushing and a touchdown on 20 carries, De’Marcus Peters had a pick-6, and New Mexico State beat Western Kentucky 34-13 on Thursday night in the Conference USA opener for both teams.

The Aggies (2-3) have three defensive touchdowns this season, tied with Alabama, North Dakota State and Notre Dame for most in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Adam Damante made his first start of the season in place of Trey Hedden, who had thrown four interceptions and had one touchdown pass in back-to-back losses for New Mexico State. Damante was 15-of-26 passing for 146 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Peters, who also returned a fumble 85 yards for a score in a 29-19 loss at Hawaii on Sept. 12, picked off a pass from Rodney Tisdale Jr. near midfield and returned it for a touchdown that gave the Aggies a 10-point lead about 6 1/2 minutes into the second quarter.

Damante pulled the handoff on a zone-read play and raced to the right corner of the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown that capped a 10-play, 78-yard drive and gave the Aggies a 20-3 lead with 2:38 left until halftime.

Brock Glenn scored on a 9-yard run and Tisdale was 29-of-40 passing for 314 yards with an interception for Western Kentucky (1-4). Karl Campbell kicked first-half field goals of 45 and 41 yards.

New Mexico State, which went into the game with six sacks this season, had six sacks and a season-high nine tackles for loss.

Ilya Uvaydov made a season-long 52-yard field goal and a 28-yarder for the Aggies.

New Mexico State beat Mercyhurst 51-14 on Sept. 5 and the Hilltoppers beat the Lakers 52-7 last Saturday.

Up next

New Mexico State: Plays Wednesday at FIU.

Western Kentucky: Hosts Missouri State next Thursday.

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