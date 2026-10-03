Kam Davis propels Liberty to 30-14 victory over Delaware in Conference USA opener

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Kam Davis rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns to lead Liberty to a 30-14 victory over Delaware on Friday night in a Conference USA opener for both teams.

Davis raced 56 yards for a touchdown on third-and-2 for a 13-0 lead midway through the second quarter. He added a 5-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter to put the Flames (4-1) up 30-0. The junior totaled 123 yards on nine carries in the first half.

Deshawn Purdie completed 13 of 20 passes for 157 yards for Liberty.

Chase Reeves kicked two of his three field goals in the first quarter and the Flames never looked back.

Peyton Jones scored on a 3-yard run with 39 seconds left before halftime, capping a 12-play 98-yard drive as Liberty took a 20-0 advantage into halftime.

Sophomore EJ Archield Jr. had 137 yards on 10-for-19 passing for the Blue Hens (2-3) in his first collegiate start after Nick Minnicucci was injured last week in a 42-3 road loss to Virginia.

Blue Hens backups Braden Streeter and Tyler Bell had touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. Streeter connected with Donovan Lewis for a 58-yard score and Bell hit Matthew McKinley-Daniels for a 27-yard touchdown with 1:35 remaining.

Up next

Liberty: Hosts Sam Houston on Thursday.

Delaware: At Middle Tennessee on Oct. 13.

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