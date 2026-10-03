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Joshua Wood and Idaho end Montana State’s 19-game winning streak with a stunning 35-34 victory

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By AP News

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Joshua Wood threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Jezioro with no time left, then ran for a 2-point conversion as Idaho stunned Montana State 35-34 on Friday night to end the defending FCS champion Bobcats’ 19-game winning streak.

Wood used five plays and 49 seconds to drive the Vandals (1-4, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) 55 yards for their first win over a No. 1 team. The Bobcats (5-1, 2-1) entered on top of the Stats Perform poll for the Championship Subdivision.

Wood completed 19 of 25 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 41 yards and a touchdown on 15 rushes. Jezioro scored twice and finished with six catches for 147 yards.

Patrick Duchien had two touchdown passes and a touchdown run to help Montana State take a 34-20 advantage early in the fourth quarter — after a first half that saw the lead change hands six times before the Bobcats took a 24-20 lead into the break.

Wood fired a 75-yard scoring strike to Jezioro on Idaho’s first play from scrimmage for a 7-3 lead, but Duchien connected with Carter Dahlke for a 20-yard touchdown and the Bobcats led 10-7 after one quarter.

Owen Forsman kicked two field goals to give Idaho the lead, but Jared White answered with a 32-yard touchdown run to put Montana State up 17-13

Damonte Bias had a 15-yard scoring run with 2:22 left, but Duchien completed seven straight passes — connecting with Dane Steel for a 15-yard touchdown and the four-point lead at halftime.

Myles Sansted kicked a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter and Duchien scored on a 2-yard keeper early in the fourth for a 34-20 advantage.

Wood scored on a 1-yard run with 9:54 remaining to make it a one-score game.

Duchien finished with 249 yards on 23-for-32 passing and 92 yards on 14 carries.

Idaho beat second-ranked Montana State 24-21 in 2023 — the Bobcats’ last trip to the Kibbie Dome.

Up next

Montana State: At Eastern Washington on Oct. 17.

Idaho: At Weber State on Oct. 10.

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