Camden Coleman, George Pettaway lead unbeaten James Madison to 45-17 romp over Marshall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Camden Coleman threw three touchdown passes, and George Pettaway rushed for two scores and a career-high 206 yards to lead unbeaten James Madison to a 45-17 victory over Marshall on Saturday in the Thundering Herd’s Sun Belt Conference opener.

Coleman completed 21 of 32 passes for 263 yards for James Madison (5-0, 2-0), which fell behind for the first time this season before scoring 28 straight in the final 12 minutes of the second quarter.

Pettaway scored on runs of 73 and 33 yards between a pair of touchdown passes from Coleman as the Dukes turned a four-point deficit into a 38-14 halftime lead.

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson had a 3-yard scoring toss to Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw on Marshall’s first possession for a 7-0 lead.

Coleman connected with Corey Scott for a 53-yard touchdown to tie it after Michael Scott’s 45-yard kickoff return set the Dukes up at their own 45-yard line.

TJ Lester’s 1-yard scoring run gave Marshall a 14-10 lead early in the second quarter, but Coleman and Corey Scott teamed up for a 12-yard touchdown and the Dukes never trailed again. Corey Scott finished with five receptions for 104 yards.

Pettaway followed with his long touchdown runs, and Coleman hit Noah Grevious for a 20-yard score and a big lead at halftime after scoring on six straight possessions.

Nick Herman had a 3-yard touchdown run in the final minute for the Dukes.

Del Rio-Wilson totaled 221 yards on 21-for-37 passing for Marshall (3-2). He and backup Zion Turner both had a pass picked off by DJ Kelly.

Marshall junior linebacker Chason Clark was injured near the end of the third quarter and taken off the field on a stretcher.

Up next

Marshall: Hosts Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

James Madison: At Georgia Southern on Saturday.

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