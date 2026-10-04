Ah Yat throws 5 TD passes, Davis has 205 yards receiving as Montana beats Northern Colorado 36-14

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Keali’i Ah Yat threw five touchdown passes, Brooks Davis caught three scores and finished with a career-best 205 yards receiving, and Montana beat Northern Colorado 36-14 on Saturday.

Ah Yat was 23-of-30 passing for 346 yards, and Davis made nine catches for Montana (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked third in the Stats Perform poll. Eli Gillman, who rushed for a program-record 275 yards last week against UC Davis, finished with 99 yards on 13 carries for the Grizzlies.

Ah Yat threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Ian Finch and a 61-yarder to Davis to give Montana a 15-0 halftime lead.

Ah Yat connected with Gillman on a 9-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter. Davis caught a 25-yard touchdown pass later in the third to make it 29-0. Davis’ 28-yard TD catch capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive early in the fourth.

Kenny Lueth had two touchdown runs and finished with 58 yards on six carries for Northern Colorado (2-4, 1-2). Brayten Silbor completed 18 of 30 passes for 194 yards and threw an interception for the Bears.

Montana has won 16 of the last 17 games in the series and is 18-2 overall. The Grizzlies outscored the Bears 99-0 in the previous three contests.

Attendance was 27, 131, the third-largest at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Up next

Northern Colorado: At Eastern Washington on Saturday.

Montana: At Northern Arizona on Saturday.

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