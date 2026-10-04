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Harper has punt- and FG-return TDs, Parson throws for 4 scores in Austin Peay’s 42-17 win

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By AP News

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Denver Harper returned a punt and an off-line field-goal attempt for touchdowns and added another on one of Chris Parson’s four TD passes in leading Austin Peay to a 42-17 win over New Haven on Saturday.

Austin Peay took a 35-10 halftime lead after Harper reversed field and took a punt 82 yards for a TD then a few minutes later brought New Haven’s 56-yard field-goal attempt deep out of the end zone and went the distance.

Parson threw three TD passes in the first half, a 10-yarder to Harper then a pair of catch-and-run TDs of 65 yards to Marvin Sims and 66 yards to Jaden Robinson. Parson connected with Ben Marshall for a 26-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Parson was 19 of 23 for 309 yards passing. Sims made six catches for 141 yards. The Governors (5-1), ranked No. 11 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, rushed for only 45 yards.

Niko Boyce was 25-of-39 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns to Tommy Troy for the Chargers (1-5). Zaon Laney rushed for 90 yards on 17 carries.

Up next

Austin Peay: home against Tarleton State next Saturday

New Haven: at Robert Morris on Oct. 17

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