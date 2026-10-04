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Leonard Farrow’s 2 kickoff return TDs highlight Florida Atlantic’s 66-10 rout of Texas Southern

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By AP News

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Leonard Farrow returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, Caden Veltkamp threw for four scores — three of them to Kelby Valsin — and Florida Atlantic routed Football Championship Subdivision-member Texas Southern 66-10 on Saturday night.

Farrow returned the opening kickoff 98 yards for a score, then after a Texas Southern field goal he returned that kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. Wilky Denaud returned a fumble 31 yards for a score on Texas Southern’s next possession and the Owls led 21-3 before their offense took the field.

Not to be outdone by the defense and special teams, Veltkamp led the Owls to touchdowns on each of their first four possessions, building a 49-10 lead at halftime. All four drives culminated in TD passes by Veltkamp, including throws of 19, 55 and 8 yards to Valsin.

The Owls (4-1) had 323 yards passing, 130 rushing and 214 on kick and punt returns.

Veltkamp was 13-for-16 passing for 247 yards and Valsin caught seven passes for 126 yards.

Athean Renfro Jr. had 101 yards rushing for the Texas Southern (1-4).

The FAU record for points in a game is 69, set against North Texas in a 69-31 win in 2017.

The last Division I player to return two kickoffs for touchdowns was Ja’briel Mace of Villanova last season against William & Mary.

Up next

Texas Southern: vs. Mississippi Valley State next Saturday

Florida Atlantic: at Army on Oct. 17

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