Josh Holst, Myles Green spark South Dakota State to 31-14 victory over Illinois State

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Josh Holst threw two touchdown passes and Myles Green scored on an interception return to lead South Dakota State to a 31-14 victory over Illinois State on Saturday night in a matchup between two of the top-ranked teams in the Championship Subdivision.

Holst completed 18 of 23 passes for 153 yards for South Dakota State (5-1, 2-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) — No. 2 in the Stats Perform poll.

Josiah Johnson rushed 19 times for 131 yards and James Basinger added 90 on seven carries for the Jackrabbits, who are poised to grab the top spot after Idaho upset top-ranked and defending FCS champion Montana State 35-34 on Friday night.

Tenth-ranked Illinois State (4-2, 0-2) turned the ball over on downs at its own 38-yard line to start the game. Lofton O’Groske hauled in a 33-yard touchdown pass from Holst three plays later for a 7-0 lead.

Dexter Niekamp sacked Holst and forced a fumble that he recovered at the Redbirds’ 36-yard line. Chase Kwiatkowski capped a 12-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, but Tristan Alvano kicked a 31-yard field goal on the final play of the half to put the Jackrabbits up 10-7.

Holst marched South Dakota State 73 yards in 10 plays and connected with Greyton Gannon for a 7-yard touchdown and a 17-7 lead with 1:33 left in the third quarter.

Green picked off a Gage Roy pass and returned it 31 yards for a touchdown with 11 minutes left, and Basinger broke several tackles on a 66-yard scoring run less than three minutes later to make it 31-7.

Roy totaled 141 yards on 16-for-32 passing with two interceptions for Illinois State. Kwiatkowski had a short scoring run late.

Up next

South Dakota State: At North Dakota on Oct. 17.

Illinois State: At Southern Illinois on Oct. 17.

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