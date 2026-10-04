Turbo Richard runs for 204 yards and a TD in No. 6 Indiana’s 47-15 romp over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Turbo Richard ran for 204 yards and a touchdown and Josh Hoover passed for 251 yards and four touchdowns to extend No. 6 Indiana’s win streak to 21 games in a 47-15 win over Rutgers Saturday night.

The defending national champions last loss occurred in the first week of the 2025 season.

It is the longest win streak since Washington won 21 straight from 2022-24. Indiana (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) amassed a season-high 593 total yards.

Richard returned to the starting lineup after leaving the Northwestern game last week in the second quarter with an ankle injury. He showed no ill effects as he was barely touched running for over 200 yards for the first time in his career.

Lee Beebe Jr. ran for 122 yards and a TD for the Hoosiers, who have scored at least 45 points in three games.

Wide receiver Nick Marsh caught seven passes for 120 yards and a TD and Charlie Becker caught eight passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns. They became the first Indiana duo to amass at least 100 yards since Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt in 2024.

Rutgers (1-4, 0-2 Big Ten) quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who played with Richard at Boston College last season, left the game midway through the second quarter with an injury after failing to pick up a first down on fourth and one. He was replaced by AJ Surace. The duo combined for just 195 passing yards.

Ben Black III and Clay Thevenin scored for Rutgers.

The Takeaway

Indiana: As explosive as the offense was, the Hoosiers defense was impenetrable. The Scarlet Knights managed just 59 yards on the ground, were held to nine first downs and traveled into Indiana territory on only three of their 12 possessions. The Hoosiers registered four sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Rutgers: With four losses and three of their next four games against Northwestern, Michigan and Wisconsin, the Scarlet Knights are in danger of missing the post-season for the second straight year.

Up Next

Indiana: at Nebraska next Saturday.

Rutgers: at Maryland Oct. 17.

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EVERETT MERRILL

Associated Press