Tony Sterner’s field goal on final play lifts Louisiana-Lafayette over Arkansas State 23-20

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Tony Sterner kicked a 37-yard field goal on the final play of the game and Louisiana-Lafayette rallied to beat Arkansas State 23-20 on Saturday night in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (4-1) drove 72 yards in 13 plays, taking the final 3:54 off the clock. Lunch Winfield’s 14-yard completion to Kristion Brooks with 24 seconds left set up Sterner’s winner.

Louisiana-Lafayette took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter on Winfield’s 2-yard touchdown run at the end of a 66-yard drive.

Clune Van Andel kicked a 25-yard field goal at the end of a 14-play drive to cut it to 7-3 in the second quarter, and Trey Owens connected with Jaylen Bonelli for a 21-yard score with 31 seconds left before halftime to put the Red Wolves (2-3) up 10-7.

Sterner and Van Andel traded field goals for the only scoring in the third quarter and Arkansas State led 13-10.

The Ragin’ Cajuns jumped in front 17-13 on JJ Garner’s 13-yard touchdown run 6 seconds into the final quarter.

Solomon Baggett answered with a 6-yard scoring run for the Red Wolves, but Sterner kicked a 25-yard field goal with 5:38 remaining to tie it 20-all.

Winfield completed 18 of 21 passes for 189 yards and rushed for 64 more on 14 carries. Garner rushed seven times for 78 yards.

Owens finished with 206 yards on 20-for-31 passing for Arkansas State.

Up next

Arkansas State: Hosts South Alabama on Thursday.

Louisiana-Lafayette: At Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

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