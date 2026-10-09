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Ajay Allen rushes for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns as Western Kentucky beats Missouri State 34-13

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By AP News

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Brock Glenn threw for a touchdown and ran for another, Ajay Allen rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and Western Kentucky beat Missouri State 34-13 on Thursday night.

Glenn was 20 of 35 for 231 yards, and he ran it 15 times for 95 yards. He connected with freshman Jonathan Stafford Jr. for a 42-yard touchdown with just under five minutes remaining in the first half and Allen capped an eight-play, 56-yard drive on a 3-yard touchdown run with 38 seconds left for a 21-6 lead at the break.

Allen, who only needed 13 carries to get over the century mark, added a 39-yard touchdown on a direct snap to cap the scoring with 5:46 left in the fourth quarter.

Karl Campbell made field goals of 34 and 43 yards in the second half for Western Kentucky (2-4, 1-1 Conference USA), which has won 13 of its last 15 games at Houchens-Smith Stadium.

Skyler Locklear completed 12 of 24 passes for 89 yards with an interception for Missouri State (1-4, 0-1). Backup Henry Belin IV threw for 115 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown to Isaiah Myers to pull within 21-13 midway through the third.

WKU has won 10 straight meetings in the 12-game series dating to 1984. It was just the second meeting as members of CUSA.

Up next

Missouri State: Returns home to play Kennesaw State on Wednesday.

Western Kentucky: Plays at Sam Houston on Wednesday.

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