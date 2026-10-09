South Alabama beats Arkansas State 56-49 in the highest scoring FBS game this season

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Keenan Phillips ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns, and he added a 100-yard kickoff return as South Alabama beat Arkansas State 56-49 on Thursday night for the most combined points of any FBS game this season.

South Alabama (4-2, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) matched its win total from a season ago when it finished 4-8.

South Alabama QB Jared Hollins had two short rushing touchdowns in a span of 21 seconds to take a 34-21 lead with 1:30 remaining in the first half. Then, Arkansas State went 53 yards in four plays to score a touchdown for the highest combined points in a first half of any FBS game this season at 62.

Arkansas State QB Trey Owens, in his sixth career start, plowed ahead for a 1-yard touchdown run to get within seven points with just under seven minutes remaining in the game. But South Alabama chewed up the rest of the clock on a 13-play drive.

Hollins was 6-of-10 passing for 76 yards with a touchdown. PJ Martin added 95 yards rushing and a touchdown as South Alabama used 50 carries to gain 296 yards.

Owens was 32 of 43 for 418 yards and four touchdowns for Arkansas State (2-4, 0-2). Owens also had a rushing touchdown, but he was intercepted two times. Hunter Summers caught nine passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Timothy Carter had two short touchdown runs.

The Jaguars snapped a two-game skid in the 15-game series.

Up next

South Alabama: Plays at Marshall on Oct. 20.

Arkansas State: Plays at Southern Miss on Oct. 17.

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