Erik Sandvik makes FG in OT as Wyoming beats San Jose State 16-13 to snap 8-game road losing streak

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Hughes threw for a touchdown and ran for 92 yards, Erik Sandvik made a short field goal in overtime and Wyoming beat San Jose State 16-13 on Friday night to snap an eight-game road losing streak.

Hughes found tight end Jake Wilson in the back of the end zone with 6:25 left in the fourth quarter to tie it at 13-all. The third-down pass capped an 18-play, 75-yard drive.

San Jose State had the ball first in overtime, but Luke Weaver’s pass on fourth down was short of his receiver on the outside.

Hughes picked up a first down on a 6-yard scramble, and he followed it with a 12-yard run to get to the SJSU 2-yard line.

Hughes was 16-of-24 passing for 114 yards with an interception for Wyoming (3-3, 2-1 Mountain West Conference). He also carried it 27 times. Wilson caught seven passes for 39 yards.

Weaver was 26 of 38 for 251 yards with an interception for San Jose State (3-3, 1-1). Jabari Bates had 16 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown. Carson Clark caught eight passes for 91 yards.

The Spartans were looking for their fifth straight home win over Wyoming.

Up next

Wyoming: Returns home to play Northern Illinois on Oct. 17.

San Jose State: At UTEP on Oct. 17.

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