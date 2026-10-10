Kamari Moulton runs for career-best 208 yards and 2 TDs as No. 20 Iowa beats Washington, 41-24

SEATTLE (AP) — Kamari Moulton ran for a career-high 208 yards on 26 carries and the Iowa defense held Washington to minus-3 yards rushing as the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes rolled to a 41-24 victory Friday night.

Jeremy Hecklinski, starting in place of injured Hawkeyes quarterback Hank Brown, threw for 202 yards and three touchdowns on 14-of-19 passing. Moulton averaged 8 yards per carry and scored twice against a struggling Huskies defense.

Iowa (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) bolted to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter as Caden Buhr nailed field goals of 51 and 27 yards, and Moulton scored on a 56-yard touchdown run.

Hecklinski connected with tight end DJ Vonnahme twice in the second quarter for touchdown passes of 20 and 27 yards to make it 27-0.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes defense dominated UW early on, forcing punts on each of Washington’s first five drives while holding the Huskies (3-3, 0-3) to 95 yards of total offense in the first half.

UW totaled 14 yards on 15 plays during its first five drives before finally scoring on a 30-yard field goal from Tyler Robles with 1:56 left in the first half.

Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. left after taking a hit on that second-quarter drive and went to the locker room for X-rays. He did not return.

Elijah Brown came in late in the first half and gave the offense a spark, leading an eight-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Lawson.

The Hawkeyes and Huskies each scored another touchdown in the third to make it 34-18 before Moulton scored his second TD on a 3-yard run with 12:06 left in the game.

Brown connected with Mason James for a 3-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game.

The takeaway

Iowa: The Hawkeyes’ consistent pressure on defense made life miserable for Washington, as Iowa finished with six sacks and eight tackles for loss while shutting down the Huskies’ ground game.

Washington: Brown breathed some life into the offense after Williams’ exit, going 28-of-39 for 251 yards passing and three touchdowns. Williams is the starter, but Brown appears ready for his chance if Williams misses time with an injury.

Up next

Iowa: After a bye week, the Hawkeyes visit Minnesota on Oct. 24.

Washington: Will visit Purdue next Friday.

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By SHANE LANTZ

Associated Press