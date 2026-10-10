Beau Brungard tallies 5 TDs as Youngstown State cruises by Indiana State 57-24

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Beau Brungard threw for 386 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two more scores as Youngstown State cruised by Indiana State 57-24 on Saturday.

The Penguins (5-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked No. 8 in the Stats Perform Poll, piled up 696 total yards and scored touchdowns on the ground five times.

Jaden Gilbert rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. He scored on runs of 14 and 65 yards in the first quarter before adding a 12-yard touchdown in the second.

Brungard scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter before connecting with Lynn Wyche-El for a 36-yard touchdown to give Youngstown State a 36-17 halftime lead.

The Penguins struck on the first play of the second half when Brungard found Bryan Hunt wide open for a 75-yard touchdown.

Brungard later connected with Jeremiah Sanders for a 16-yard score and added another 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He completed 25 of 34 passes without an interception.

Wyche-El caught 10 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Brady Allen threw for 299 yards and a touchdown for Indiana State (2-5, 0-3).

Up next

Youngstown State: Hosts Northern Iowa next Saturday.

Indiana State: Has a bye week before visiting Illinois State on Oct. 24.

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