Simon Zeidan’s last-second field goal lifts Mercer to 17-14 win over Western Carolina

MACON, Ga. (AP) — JP Pickles threw two touchdown passes and led Mercer on a last-minute drive that resulted in Simon Zeidan’s game-winning field goal in the Bears’ 17-14 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday.

In a soggy matchup between two otherwise high-powered offenses, Stats Perform No. 20 Mercer (5-2, 2-1 Southern Conference) prevailed in conditions that saw Hurricane Isaias dump more than two inches of rain in the Macon-Bibb County area.

The score was tied at 7 in the fourth quarter before Zahmari Palode-Gary took a short pass over the middle from Pickles and was untouched as he took it the last 55 yards for a go-ahead score.

The Catamounts (3-4, 1-2) soon tied it at 14 when wide receiver Jai Boyd hit quarterback Lex Thomas for a 5-yard touchdown on a double-reverse pass.

The touchdown left a minute and a half on the clock and Pickles led the Bears on a 46-yard drive to Zeidan’s winning 42-yard kick on the final play.

Pickles passed for 132 yards and added 71 yards rushing. Devon Caldwell also had 71 yards rushing for the Bears.

Thomas threw for one touchdown and had 215 passing yards for the Catamounts.

The series had produced plenty of offense in recent games, with the teams combining for 83 points in 2023, 78 points in 2024 and 96 points in 2025 when Mercer won 49-47.

Up next

Mercer: at Samford next Saturday.

Western Carolina: vs. Chattanooga on Oct. 24. —-

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