Trelain Maddox’s late TD, Duke missed FG gives Yellow Jackets first ACC win of season.

ATLANTA (AP) — Trelain Maddox rushed for 81 yards and three touchdowns, including a go-ahead score from one yard out with 54 seconds remaining, leading Georgia Tech to a 28-25 upset victory over Duke at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday.

Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) drove 61 yards on eight plays in 1:38 to claim the lead and, despite the Blue Devils driving deep into Yellow Jacket territory in the final minute, Duke (4-1, 1-1 ACC) kicker Gavin Strange missed a 33-yard field goal wide left with five seconds remaining.

Yellow Jackets’ quarterback Alberto Mendoza, the younger brother of last year’s Heisman Memorial Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, completed 23 of his 30 passes for 218 yards and a score. Jordan Allen hauled in 10 catches for 99 yards, including Mendoza’s touchdown.

Duke’s Nate Sheppard, who entered the game ranked fourth nationally in rushing yards, had 99 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, along with 91 receiving yards.

The Takeaway

Duke: Penalties continued to be a thorn in Duke’s side. The Blue Devils entered the game 124th nationally in penalties, and took another six for 71 yards Saturday. Both of Georgia Tech’s first-half touchdown drives were kept alive by Duke third-down penalties, and a personal foul penalty also handed the Yellow Jackets 15 yards on their final touchdown drive.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets got a much-needed first ACC win of the season, responding after blowing a 20-10 lead against Stanford. The win snapped a six-game losing streak against FBS opponents dating back to last season.

Up Next

Duke: Hosts rival North Carolina next Saturday.

Georgia Tech: Travels to Virginia Tech next Saturday.

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By Alan Cole

Associated Press