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Pennington accounts for 6 TDs, Graves adds 100-yard KO return to help Northern Arizona beat Montana

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By AP News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ty Pennington accounted for six touchdowns, Lindsey Graves scored on a 100-yard kickoff return, and Northern Arizona beat Montana 49-44 on Saturday.

Northern Arizona (5-2, 3-1 Big Sky Conference), ranked 13th in the Stats Perform poll, beat No. 2 Montana for the first time since 2023 and has won four of the last five meetings at home against the Grizzlies.

Pennington’s 5-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play, 75-yard drive, that took about 6 minutes off the clock, to give the Lumberjacks a 49-39 lead with 3:16 left. Jo Silver’s 35-yard field goal pulled Montana to 49-42 with 1:42 remaining.

The Lumberjacks took a knee three times and then gave up a safety for the final tally.

Pennington’s three other scores on the ground came from short yardage. He completed 26 of 38 passes that included a 28-yard touchdown pass to Jeter Purdy in the first quarter. Pennington also caught a 7-yard score from Joey Stout in the third quarter that gave the Lumberjacks the lead for good.

Stout finished with four receptions for 80 yards.

Keali’i Ah Yat was 29-of-39 passing for 347 yards and threw three touchdown passes and an interception for Montana (5-2, 3-1). Eli Gillman had 19 carries for 94 yards and two touchdown runs.

Ah Yat’s 11-yard TD pass to Lekeldrick Bridges pulled Montana to 35-32 with 13:24 left before Graves scored on the ensuing kickoff. Graves also had a 100-yard kickoff return in the Lumberjacks’ season-opening 34-27 win over Eastern Washington.

The Lumberjacks snapped an eight-game losing streak to Top-5 ranked opponents dating to Nov. 7, 2015.

Up next

Montana: Hosts Idaho on Saturday.

Northern Arizona: Hosts Portland State on Saturday.

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