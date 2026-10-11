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Wayshawn Parker runs for 171 yards and 2 TDs to lead No. 12 Utah past Kansas

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By AP News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Wayshawn Parker ran for 171 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 12 Utah to a 41-24 victory over Kansas on Saturday night.

Parker eclipsed 170 rushing yards for the second straight game after finishing with a career-high 174 yards against Iowa State two weeks ago.

Devon Dampier threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns to help the Utes (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) stay undefeated. Dampier also ran for 68 yards and another score. Ricky Johnson had a season-high 104 yards and a touchdown on five catches for Utah.

Isaiah Marshall threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns to lead Kansas. Cam Pickett had a season-high 134 yards on eight catches for the Jayhawks (2-3, 0-2), who surrendered 541 total yards to the Utes.

The Jayhawks never led but cut Utah’s lead to 27-24 on Marshall’s 29-yard pass to Nik McMillan with 27 seconds left in the third quarter.

Dampier capped a nine-play drive covering 75 yards with a 1-yard toss to Semi Taulanga to give Utah breathing room. Then, after the Utes got a fourth-down stop at their own 1, Parker raced 90 yards untouched to cap the scoring with 7:13 left.

Utah played nearly flawless offense on its first two drives. The Utes averaged 10.9 yards per play on those drives and jumped out to a 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter behind a 5-yard run from Parker and a 12-yard run from Dampier.

Kansas forced a pair of turnovers to dramatically shift momentum.

David Santiago forced and recovered a fumble from Dampier at the Utah 14 to set up the Jayhawks’ first touchdown — a 3-yard catch by Dylan Edwards.

Then, after Marshall scored on a 6-yard run, Jalen Todd then snagged an interception from Dampier at the Kansas 36. Martin Connington made a 34-yard field goal on the final play before halftime to cut Utah’s lead to 21-17.

The takeaway

Kansas totaled only 40 yards over its first six drives before the defense forced turnovers and got a fourth-down stop to breathe life into the Jayhawks’ offense.

Dampier struggled with accuracy and ball security in the second quarter, forcing Utah into a rare close battle it hadn’t experienced so far this season.

Up next

Kansas: At Kansas State on Saturday.

Utah: At Colorado on Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

By JOHN COON
Associated Press

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