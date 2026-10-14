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Ryan Gagliano’s 4 TDs power Middle Tennessee past Delaware 33-30 in Conference USA showdown

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By AP News

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Gagliano threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another score as Middle Tennessee rallied past Delaware 33-30 on Tuesday night.

The Blue Raiders (3-3, 1-1 Conference USA) trailed 30-26 in the fourth quarter before Gagliano led a 10-play, 93-yard drive and connected with Neo Clifton for a 14-yard touchdown with 3:06 remaining.

Delaware (2-4, 0-2) played without starting quarterback Nick Minicucci for the second straight game. Tyler Bell threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns in his place.

Middle Tennessee took a 19-16 lead on the first play of the second half when Gagliano found Koraun Perdue for an 80-yard touchdown. Bell answered with a 33-yard scoring pass to Josh Humes before Gagliano connected with Clifton for an 18-yard touchdown.

Bell’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Kaderris Roberts gave Delaware a 30-26 lead with 9:57 left.

Delaware took a 16-12 halftime lead after George Mullins intercepted Gagliano with 24 seconds remaining. Bryson Graves then threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Bell.

Clifton caught four passes for 64 yards and two touchdowns, and Perdue had four catches for 103 yards and a score.

Up next

Middle Tennessee: At Florida International University next Tuesday.

Delaware: Hosts Missouri State next Tuesday.

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