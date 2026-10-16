Turner Helton, Tripp Bryant lead Georgia Southern to 23-15 victory over Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Turner Helton threw a touchdown pass and Tripp Bryant kicked three field goals to guide Georgia Southern to a 23-15 victory over Old Dominion on Thursday night.

Helton completed 23 of 30 passes for 205 yards for Georgia Southern (3-4, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Terrance Gibbs had a touchdown run and a touchdown catch.

Old Dominion (2-5, 1-3) grabbed a 7-0 lead when Quinn Henicle connected with tight end Leon Haughton Jr. for a 20-yard touchdown at the end of an 11-play, 75-yard drive to start the game.

Gibbs had an 11-yard touchdown run as Georgia Southern answered with a 12-play, 75-yard drive on its first possession to tie it 7-all after one quarter.

Aaron Sears recovered a fumble by Devin Roche and the Eagles turned it into a 33-yard field goal by Bryant for a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Bryant added a 43-yarder with 4:43 left and a 31-yarder in the final minute for a 16-7 advantage at halftime.

Helton tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Gibbs at the end of an 11-play drive and the Eagles led 23-7 with 4:29 left in the third quarter.

Backup Ryan Huff threw a short pass to TJ Johnson and he turned it into a 71-yard touchdown. The Monarchs added the two-point conversion to trail by eight with 10 minutes remaining but got no closer.

Henicle had 86 yards on 6-for-10 passing and Huff completed 9 of 14 for 115 yards for Old Dominion. The Monarchs managed only 65 yards on 32 rushes.

Up next

Georgia Southern: Hosts Appalachian State on Oct. 31.

Old Dominion: At Louisiana Tech on Oct. 24.

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