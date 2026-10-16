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Ryder Burton rallies UAB to 30-17 come-from-behind victory over East Carolina in OT

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By AP News

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Ryder Burton threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Rod Robinson II in overtime and Delvon Gulley followed with an 80-yard interception return to wrap up UAB’s come-from-behind 30-17 victory over East Carolina on Thursday night.

East Carolina (3-3, 1-1 American Conference) used 14 plays to march 75 yards on the game’s opening drive, scoring on Emory Williams’ 3-yard touchdown toss to Ray Ray Joseph Jr. for a 7-0 lead that held through the first quarter.

Dawson Quarterman recovered a fumble by receiver Ismael Smith Flores in the end zone after a 16-yard pass from Willliams and the Pirates took a 14-0 lead 47 seconds into the second quarter.

UAB (4-3, 2-1) cut it to 14-3 with six minutes left on Jonah Delange’s 41-yard field goal and the score stood at halftime.

UAB got a 26-yarder from Delange with 6:44 left in the third quarter and a 50-yarder with 1:26 remaining to get the Blazers within five points heading to the fourth.

Noah Perez kicked a career-long 43-yard field goal to stretch East Carolina’s advantage to 23-15 with 9:24 remaining.

Burton drove the Blazers 93 yards in 10 plays without a timeout, connecting with Bam McReynolds for a 17-yard touchdown with 35 seconds left. Burton ran it in for two points to tie it 17-all and force OT.

Burton completed 18 of 36 passes for 256 yards. CJ Smith had eight receptions for 119 yards.

Williams totaled 126 yards on 18-for-27 passing with two touchdowns and the late pick-6. TJ Engleman Jr. had 104 yards on 26 carries.

Up next

East Carolina: At Memphis on Thursday.

UAB: At South Florida on Oct. 31.

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