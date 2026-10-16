Burgess, Jackson help Texas State rush for school-record 503 yards in 66-27 romp over Colorado State

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Torrance Burgess Jr. rushed for career highs of 224 yards and four touchdowns, Brad Jackson threw a touchdown pass and ran for career highs of 181 yards and three scores and Texas State steamrolled Colorado State 66-27 on Thursday night.

Texas State (3-3, 1-1 Pac-12 Conference) rushed 55 times in setting school records with 503 yards on the ground and 716 yards of offense.

Burgess did his damage on 24 carries for Texas State. He had scoring runs of 2 and 51 yards in the first quarter as the Bobcats jumped out to a 28-0 lead. The senior added a 6-yard score in the second quarter and a 19-yarder with 22 seconds left in the third to set the final margin.

Jackson completed 14 of 19 passes for 213 yards. He had a 22-yard scoring toss to Ty Stamey that put the Bobcats up 35-7 with 5:37 left before halftime. The sophomore had two touchdown runs covering 4 yards to go along with a 3-yarder. He also had a 63-yard run that set up Jaylen Jenkins’ 1-yard scoring plunge for a 59-27 lead.

Texas State scored touchdowns on six straight possessions before Jacob Bonilla’s 23-yard field goal gave the Bobcats a 45-21 lead at halftime.

K’saan Farrar finished with 282 yards on 26-for-41 passing with two touchdowns for Colorado State (2-4, 0-2). Terrance Smith Jr. and Nader Chirchi had eth touchdown catches, while Durell Robinson added two touchdown runs.

Up next

Colorado State: Hosts San Diego State on Oct. 24.

Texas State: Hosts Utah State on Oct. 24.

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